Estlit editor-in-chief: New magazine like a business card for Estonian literature abroad

Speaking on Klassikaraadio, Kristjan Haljak, editor-in-chief of Estlit, the newly-launched English-language magazine dedicated to Estonian literature, said Estlit is essential and will act as a way for helping international publishers and authors to find each other.

According to Estlit's first editor-in-chief Kristjan Haljak, the new magazine is essential. "There used to be ELM – Estonian Literary Magazine, which shut down last year. There was a lot of talk about that. Of course, there were great expectations among the wider cultural community as well as politicians that a new magazine would be launched," Haljak said.

"The direction and the general concept of the magazine is a little different from the previous one. They are not directly related, one is not a front for the other, but of course there is something that binds them very deeply. It is the strong urge and a heartfelt desire to introduce Estonian literature to the English-speaking world," said Haljak.

Haljak thinks of the new magazine as akin to literary business card that can be used by international publishers to familiarize themselves with Estonian works. It can also provide a basis for future cooperation, and offers a way for Estonian writers to introduce themselves to the wider world.

"My feeling is, of course, is that it will also reach the wider literary public, that is, people who are interested in literature, not just Estonian literature. For that reason, I want these texts to be written and translated well enough to be captivating, for people who are simply interested in literature."

The paper version of the magazine, which will be published once a year in the fall is also set to feature more short prose than ever before. "We thought about including a lot of contemporary and important Estonian authors who are currently writing, but also to some degree, 20th century writers for whom now is just the right moment to introduce them abroad. Some of them haven't received a lot of attention so far," Haljak said.

This September's printed edition of the magazine will not simply duplicate the content of the spring online edition. "That will give you an idea of what is to come in the fall, but you can expect completely new material in the paper edition, which will then reach the internet a few months later and be available free of charge to everyone," explained the editor-in-chief.

While in some ways it may make more sense and be more efficient to stick to publishing online these days, Haljak said that there are plenty of reasons to release a paper edition of Estlit. "It is definitely important for us to have a beautiful, attractive, very substantial and physical object that can be presented at book fairs and festivals, as well as be sent to universities where Estonian literature is studied. In that respect, this paper edition is also essential for us," Haljak said.

When considering what to include in the magazine, Haljak said he had been thought long and hard about how best to incorporate poetry.

"After all, the poetry market is like that, a very difficult to sell, and in literary magazines we can also see that poetry receives very little attention. Poetry is not a focus for us either, but it is clearly there. As far as contemporary prose is concerned, I would like to introduce international readers to the full-length texts, i.e. short stories. That way, the readers can access the complete work of art straight away," he said, adding that articles and interviews will also be published in the magazine.

"It was also very important for us to give a voice to people from outside Estonia. For example, the fall issue features two German contributors who have written for us. And, in fact, we also want to pay tribute to the translators who help convey Estonian literature internationally. We have just published a very important translation by Adam Cullen of Lennart Meri's 'Silverwhite.' So, we will also take this on board by giving the floor to the translators themselves," said Haljak.

From his discussions with international publishers and others in the literary world, Haljak said he has realized that the most popular Estonian authors translated into English up to now are Jaan Kross ("The Czar's Madman.") and Andrus Kivirähk ("The Man Who Spoke Snakish"). However, there is also a great deal of interest in works focusing on socio-political tensions and in hearing from fresh female voices.

