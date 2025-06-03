X!

First edition of new English-language magazine dedicated to Estonian literature published

News
Kristjan Haljak.
Kristjan Haljak. Source: ERR
News

This May, the Estonian Literature Center published the first edition of Estlit, a new English-language magazine dedicated to showcasing Estonian literature. The online version of the magazine will be updated with new stories throughout the year with a print edition published once a year in fall.

The first online edition of Estlit, for spring 2025, is called "Anthology of Dark and Psychedelic Humor."

The editor-in-chief of the magazine is poet and translator Kristjan Haljak.

"The spring online issue opens with a selection of more or less experimental and transgressive texts, which, in some ways, echo the spirit of surrealism that celebrated its centenary last year," wrote Haljak in his first editorial.

"In compiling this selection, I had in mind the project of the anthology of dark humor by the father of French surrealism, André Breton. Perhaps we could think of this selection as a sampler for a potential anthology of Estonian literature's dark and psychedelic humor," he added.

Among the articles published so far are a review of Lilli Luuk's "Night Mother," English excerpts from Mati Unt's "The Autumn Ball" (ed. Slade Carter), Karl Ristikivi's "The Night of Souls" (ed. Adam Cullen), as well as translations of poems by Sveta Grigoryeva (ed. Adam Cullen) and Gregor Kulla (eds. Kristjan Haljak, Slade Carter, Gregor Kulla).

Alongside editor-in-chief Haljak, Estlit's editorial team also includes Ilvi Liive-Roosipuu, Kerti Tergem, Elle-Mari Talivee, Tiit Aleksejev and Elisa-Johanna Liiv.

The online version of Estlit can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Legal Affairs Committee sends amended church foreign influence bill for second reading

19:41

Tartu to celebrate city day with concert dedicated to Year of the Estonian Book

19:30

Estonian number one Hein looking to bounce back against Israel and Norway

18:55

New BBQ area opens at Tallinn's Stroomi beach

18:30

First edition of new English-language magazine dedicated to Estonian literature published

17:58

Henri Drell's Tenerife get Spanish basketball playoffs off to winning start

17:10

British post-punk band Shame announce October Tallinn show

16:33

Estonian basketball player Matthias Tass instrumental in Belgium finals win

16:00

Tallinn deputy mayor: Main street project won't increase traffic congestion

15:42

Riigikogu rejects bill to legalize license plate recognition cameras

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

02.06

Estonia's inter-island ferry services increase schedules to meet demand

02.06

Former mayor hits out at reboot of planned Tallinn main street project

11:49

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

08:01

Estonia's hotels eyeing summer business cautiously despite large number of events

02.06

Watchdog looking into potentially illegal agreement between Estonian football clubs

02.06

State to transfer €584 million from last year's budget to this one

01.06

Baltic states are 'model allies,' says US defense secretary

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo