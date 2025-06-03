First edition of new English-language magazine dedicated to Estonian literature published

This May, the Estonian Literature Center published the first edition of Estlit, a new English-language magazine dedicated to showcasing Estonian literature. The online version of the magazine will be updated with new stories throughout the year with a print edition published once a year in fall.

The first online edition of Estlit, for spring 2025, is called "Anthology of Dark and Psychedelic Humor."

The editor-in-chief of the magazine is poet and translator Kristjan Haljak.

"The spring online issue opens with a selection of more or less experimental and transgressive texts, which, in some ways, echo the spirit of surrealism that celebrated its centenary last year," wrote Haljak in his first editorial.

"In compiling this selection, I had in mind the project of the anthology of dark humor by the father of French surrealism, André Breton. Perhaps we could think of this selection as a sampler for a potential anthology of Estonian literature's dark and psychedelic humor," he added.

Among the articles published so far are a review of Lilli Luuk's "Night Mother," English excerpts from Mati Unt's "The Autumn Ball" (ed. Slade Carter), Karl Ristikivi's "The Night of Souls" (ed. Adam Cullen), as well as translations of poems by Sveta Grigoryeva (ed. Adam Cullen) and Gregor Kulla (eds. Kristjan Haljak, Slade Carter, Gregor Kulla).

Alongside editor-in-chief Haljak, Estlit's editorial team also includes Ilvi Liive-Roosipuu, Kerti Tergem, Elle-Mari Talivee, Tiit Aleksejev and Elisa-Johanna Liiv.

The online version of Estlit can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!