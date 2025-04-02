X!

Estonian children's writers, illustrators praised at Bologna Book Fair

Bologna Children's Book Fair.
Bologna Children's Book Fair. Source: Heleri All / ERR
Estonia is the guest of honor at this year's Bologna children's book fair and authors and illustrators have been praised for their courage to tackle unpopular topics.

This week, the Bologna Children's Book Fair is taking place in Italy, which is the largest and oldest children's literature event in the world.

Estonia has participated in the Bologna Fair since 2008. This year marks the first time Estonia has the opportunity to present its domestic children's literature to a wide audience as the guest of honor.

Over 100 Estonian authors and illustrators are represented. Among them are both well-known and respected veterans as well as young illustrators who have recently risen to prominence with new books. 

The Estonian program includes more than 25 events with over 10 panel discussions on children's literature, meetings with Estonian authors, and several illustration and book exhibitions.

Triin Soone, director of the Estonian Children's Literature Center, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" this a great honor for Estonia.

"We've been paving this road for almost 17 years. It's not like you just ask and the doors open," she stressed. "To come here, the children's literature has to be mature enough to present to the world. Ours is. We speak to the world, we have exciting children's literature, it's meaningful, and we have excellent illustration."

Participation in the fair also opens new doors for Estonian writers and illustrators.

"The greatest joy is when illustrators come and say, 'my phone keeps buzzing and people are reaching out to me.' That's why we're here — to bring our creative people to the world and to get our children's literature translated."

Estonian children's literature speaks to the world

Bologna Children's Book Fair. Source: Heleri All / ERR

Estonian authors' willingness to tackle difficult or unusual topics also makes it popular.

Triinu Laane's "Luukere Juhani juhtumised" ("John the Skeleton's Goings-On"), which recently won the Cultural Endowment's annual award for children's literature, has been translated into eight languages.

"There is a desire to translate picture books, and also books that are unique. If we take, for example, the story of John the Skeleton, it's a very special story with a local color that has nevertheless taken flight around the world," said children's literature researcher Jaanika Palm.

Federico Appel, who has been publishing Estonian children's books in Italy for 10 years, said Estonian children's literature is bold, free, and witty, and serves as an example for other parts of Europe as well.

"From time to time, it seems to us that Estonian writers and illustrators have a different kind of freedom in their work. "John the Skeleton's Goings-On" is a great example that could help Italian writers realize that they, too, can try to write about anything without fear," he said.

Illustrator Anne Pikkov said: "The Estonian writer and illustrator trusts the Estonian child. They do not just show them the world of flowers and butterflies, but enter into a dialogue with the child and believe that the Estonian child is intelligent, which they indeed are, and that the Estonian child knows how to think further on their own."

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

