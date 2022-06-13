Fewer than 2,000 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia last week

Last week, under 2,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war arrived in Estonia and more than half were in transit, newly released data from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) shows.

In total, there were 1,969 arrivals and 1,082 people said they did not intend to stay in Estonia. Of the arrivals, 333 were children.

Since March, 42,257 Ukrainians have arrived in Estonia and expressed a wish to stay for the foreseeable future, this is over 3 percent of Estonia's population.

Of those, 27,489 people have registered for temporary protection.

The data released by the PPA was for the period between June 6-12.

The PPA said Ukrainians have already started to return home and 300 people have canceled their temporary protection applications.

The week before (May 30 - June 5), 2,179 arrived in Estonia and 1,300 were in transit.

