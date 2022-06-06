Fewer Ukrainian refugees arriving in Estonia

Last week more than 2,100 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia, almost 500 fewer than the week before, data from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) shows.

The data, collected between May 30 and June 5, shows 2,179 Ukrainians crossed Estonia's borders, approximately 310 people per day. Of these, 1,330 were in transit and intended to move to other countries.

The week before 2,672 Ukrainians fleeing war were registered on arrival and 1,657 were in transit.

In total, since Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 41,379 Ukrainians have arrived in Estonia with the intention to stay. This is more than 3 percent of the population.

At least 26,000 have applied for temporary protection, data from May 29 shows.

The PPA now announces the number of arriving refugees weekly rather than daily and gives no other data other than the number of arrivals and those in transit.

In comparison, more than 50,000 refugees have arrived in Lithuania and 26,000 in Latvia.

