Planned Ida-Viru County water park may lose €3.7-million subsidy

Aidu site of proposed water park, August 2022.
A planned water park in Ida-Viru County is in danger of losing a nearly €4 million Enterprise Estonia grant, due to delays in design, procurement and construction.

The planned water park, in Aidu, which would make use of man-made bodies of water leftover from mining and quarrying activity in the area, was originally scheduled for opening in spring, but, as yet, the site is little more than a few piles of rubble and a leveled-off site (see gallery).

Procurement processes have so far failed to yield a builder, for the proposed park's administrative building.

Hardi Murula, board member of SA Aidu Water Sports Center, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that: "Despite the fact that we have undertaken five public procurement procedures in the last two years, none of these have yielded any construction contract for the building."

"This is because we have to follow all the rules set out in the Public Procurement Act, and if there are no such offers, which could be accepted and a contract signed, then unfortunately it is not possible to move forward," he went on.

"We hope that the most confusing and unstable times in the construction market are over, some kind of stability has taken place, especially when it comes to the prices of inputs," Murula continued.

The delay in the work has already caused some confusion for developers, Murula added.

"Not every day, but a few or three times a week, there are people who have lost their careers here or just come and ask if you are still open and if I can get this-second-third. Unfortunately, at the moment it is the case that here access is difficult due to construction works and we offer services only by appointment," said Murula.

The local municipality at Lüganuse aims to complete the project, which dates back to 2008, thus giving a positive boost to business in the region, the municipality's mayor, Marja-Liisa Veiser, said.

However, if the center is not ready by the end of 2023, it stands to lose a €3.7-million grant allocated by Enterprise Estonia (EAS) in 2017.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

