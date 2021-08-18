Lasnamäe's water center with Olympic swimming pool to be completed by 2024

The largest part of the new sports campus in Lasnamäe, the water center with the Olympic swimming pool and leisure center and hotel, will be completed in 2024.

The swimming pool and water park, announced in September 2019, should be completed in the next three years.

Tallinn will not build the swimming pool and the developer was found through public procurement and on the condition that the city of Tallinn grants them the right to own and use the swimming pool building for the next 50 years.

One tender was submitted to the public procurement, by Tondiraba Ujula OÜ, a subsidiary of Capital Mill OÜ, which was also selected as the winner of the procurement. Tondiraba Ujula will design and build the building with its own money.

The building will be divided into three larger blocks, the backbone of the center will be a 50-meter Olympic swimming pool with a 25-meter swimming pool and children's pools, said Capital MIll's partner Tanel Samuel on Wednesday.

In addition to the swimming pool, a basketball court, volleyball court and gymnastics gym will be built in the sports block. A grandstand for 1,500 spectators will also be built in the hall.

The second block will have a spa and water park which will be operated by Mustamäe Experience Center. The block will have a spa center, health center, swimming pools, saunas, slides and an 18-lane bowling alley, said Samuel.

The third block of the building will house 120 accommodation rooms. The new swimming pool will be located next to the Tondiraba ice rink.

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said the large water center is the last stage of the large sports campus of Lasnamäe. The rest of the campus is the Tondiraba Ice Rink and the Tondiraba Park, which will open at the end of August, which Kõlvart said is so unique that there is no other like it anywhere in the Baltic states.

The Tondiraba park will open on August 29.

