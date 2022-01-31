Estonia's digital ID-card turns 20

Estonia's digital ID card turned 20 years old this year and during the last two decades more than four million have been issued.

Over the years the card's design has changed and the security features have become more complex, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Sunday.

The current design features leaves and quotes about Estonian nature. Under UV light, national symbols and a lynx appear.

There have also been some mistakes when creating the ID card design.

Chief expert of the PPA's Identity and Status Bureau Elisa Sau told AK, for example, initially, the lynx was colored red and it looked like a fox.

Additionally, there was some confusion over birds and their tails.

"When we presented the design to our partners for the first time, one of our colleagues seriously asked us why is there a pigeon on the ID card? When we looked closer, we noticed that the swallow's tail looked like a pigeon's. That's one thing we fixed," she said.

