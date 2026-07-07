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Swallow sightings surge in Tallinn as first broods take flight

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Western house martins at Räpina Harbor.
Western house martins at Räpina Harbor. Source: Aili Vahtla
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Tallinn residents are spotting unusually large numbers of swallows and swifts this summer, a surge bird ecologist Marko Mägi says is tied to fledglings leaving their nests and birds gathering where insects are plentiful.

The abundance of swallows and swifts in urban areas can seem high for several reasons. "Right now, the first brood's chicks are out, and in some places there may simply be more birds. That's why it can look like there are a lot of them," Mägi said.

Swifts, in particular, tend to gather into larger flocks when flying together in the evenings. These flocks grow especially large during the breeding season. Mägi said it can even look as if "the air is thick with birds."

"This is especially common near bodies of water. The seashore is a perfectly suitable place. Also rivers or ponds nearby, where there are lots of insects," he noted.

In other words, the apparent abundance depends on the time and place. For example, the sky can seem full of birds when mosquitoes emerge from water bodies. "Birds aren't stupid — they know where the food is and gather there en masse," Mägi said.

Common swift. Source: Wikipedia Commons

Swallow or swift?

When swifts circle in flocks in the evening, an average observer may not distinguish them from swallows. Against a bright or blue sky, they all tend to look the same to most people: long wings, slender bodies, and no obvious difference.

Swifts have entirely dark plumage, including a black underside. "If you manage to see even a bit of white on the bird's belly, then it's definitely a swallow," Mägi explained.

Distinguishing between barn, sand or house swallows requires an even sharper eye. Mägi recommends looking at the tail: the barn swallow has a long, deeply forked tail resembling scissors. A swift never has such long tail forks — its tail is shorter and doesn't extend as far.

Swifts are also about twice the size of swallows, though Mägi noted that size can be hard to judge if you haven't seen the birds side by side.

For those who struggle to identify birds visually, mobile apps that recognize bird calls can help. "Swallows are easy — bird‑song apps identify them well. Swifts too: they're quite vocal birds, and the apps distinguish them nicely," Mägi said.

Marko Mägi. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

Wetlands and swallow numbers

Data show that swallow numbers in Estonia have significantly declined in recent decades. A couple of years ago, their population had dropped about two‑and‑a‑half‑fold in five years.

"I don't know the exact status of barn swallows right now. But it's unlikely their numbers have increased, because our conditions haven't changed," Mägi said.

 Estonian agriculture has become increasingly intensive, meaning fewer suitable feeding grounds for swallows and swifts. Wetlands are especially important, as they host huge numbers of insects in summer.

Swift numbers are harder to assess. They are more difficult to count visually, and their nesting sites are hidden inside buildings, where people cannot easily observe them. However, it is known that swift populations in Western Europe have declined by about one‑fifth over the past 30 years.

"In Western Europe, building renovation is a major issue. All nesting openings are sealed to make buildings energy‑efficient," Mägi explained.

He hopes the situation in Estonia is not as bleak, although renovation is increasing here too. "This doesn't mean buildings shouldn't be made energy‑efficient. But it's worth considering leaving some opportunities for birds," he said.

One option is installing more nest boxes. Another is building special bricks with holes into the structure, allowing birds to nest inside.

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Editor: Argo Ideon

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