Over 31,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia so far

Another 459 Ukrainians fleeing war arrived in Estonia on Monday taking the total to more than 31,000 since February.

Of those that arrived, 110 were children and 218 people were in transit, intending to carry on to another destination.

So far, 20,871 Ukrainians have registered for temporary protection. In total, 31,659 people have arrived and are planning to stay in Estonia.

Currently, 4,581 new arrivals are living in government-provided accommodation.

In comparison, more than 46,300 refugees have arrived in Lithuania, over 13,000 in Latvia and 16,000 in Finland.

