US Special Forces operating in Estonia at higher level than ever before

For several months, US special operations' command has been represented in Estonia toa higher level than ever before. This includes a forward operation base, located as near to the action as possible, daily newspaper Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

Up until recently, only U.S. Special Forces' tactical units were present in Estonia, with a narrower scope; now cooperation in planning and preparing training has also become more active.

"It's not extremely important the number of personnel, so much as what they are bringing with them. This contingent doesn't bring just a backpack of grenades, but also Tomahawk cruise missiles," Lieutenant Colonel Margus Kuul, Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Special Operations Command said.

"The U.S. Special Forces are bringing such a level of firepower here that they can literally bomb the aggressors back to the stone age. No brigade-level formation is doing that, but this element is capable. They have the means to arrive here very quickly in a conflict situation."

Senior officers from U.S. special operations serve at EDF headquarters, which means that they are are currently getting to know Estonia in-depth.

