ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia bars Russian vessel entering waters, on Crimea annexation issue ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, ERR
The Sedov on a previous, unhindered, visit to Tallinn in 2018.
The Sedov on a previous, unhindered, visit to Tallinn in 2018. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A Russian ship has been barred entry into Estonian territorial waters, as it has been used in the training of sea cadets, some of whom were on board, from a high school in Crimea, a territory annexed by the Russian Federation from Ukraine in 2014.

The ship, the STS Sedov, a four-masted, German-built steel-hulled barque is nearly 100 years old and is used both in training and in international events such as the Tall Ships Race. She has visited Tallinn in the past.

''The ship was not permitted to enter Estonian territorial waters because, according to information we have, its crew included cadets from the Kerch State Maritime Technological School,'' said a foreign ministery spokesperson.

The timing of the embargo is somewhat delicate. President Kersti Kaljulaid is due at the time of writing to meet with President Vladimir Putin, while in Moscow on 18 April for the opening of the refurbished Estonian embassy. The embassy's Russian counterpart in Tallinn has deemed the action an unfriendly step.

Sven Sakkov, director of the International Centre for Defence Studies, noted that the Russian embassy's statement could be taken as an indication that it thinks that president Kaljulaid's upcoming meeting somehow changes, or should change, Estonia's relationship with, and foreign policy towards, Russia.

Speaking on ETV daytime magazine show Riingvaade on Thursday, Mr Sakkov said that, in comparison with the 2014 kidnapping of Internal Security Service (ISS) officer Eston Kohver, Estonia's actions regarding the Sedov have been relatively anodyne.

''It's more of a demarcation of limits, but Russia is constantly trying to overcome or blur the lines around discussions of our non-recognition policy,'' Mr Sakkov said.

Mr Kohver was detained in the Russian Federation for a year, from September 2014-2015, after being seized on the Estonian side of the border with Russia, close to the crossing at Luhamaa in the far southeast of Estonia. He was released in a prisoner exchange.

The STS Sedov was laid down in Kiel, Germany, as the Magdalene Vinnen II, in 1920. She was handed over to the Soviet Union at the end of World War Two by the British, as war reparations.

Kerch is a city on the eastern tip of the Kerch peninsula, and thus the Crimea. In November 2018, the Russian coastguard fired upon Ukrainian naval vessels passing through the strait into the Sea of Azov towards their home port of Mariupol, taking three ships into captivity. Two US military vessels have since passed through the strait without incident; Russia built a road bridge across the strait which opened in May 2018 and is set to soon carry a rail link.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kerch strait incidentestonian russian relationssedov


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
10:00

ISS director general: Estonia no easy target for Kremlin hybrid operations

10:00

ISS: Ministry issued Schengen entry ban against Russia-1 employees

08:59

Kallas ranked among most influential MEPs of outgoing European Parliament

11.04

Gallery: Mihhail Kõlvart elected Tallinn Mayor Updated

11.04

EKRE poised to join proposed right-wing European parliamentary group

11.04

President to discuss domestic politics with parliamentary group leaders

11.04

Party quarterly income figures show donations don't always convert to seats

11.04

Riigikogu speaker meets with visiting Latvian president

Opinion
15:56

Estonian-born Islamic extremist almost certainly dead, says ISS

15:15

ISS Yearbook: Colluding with Russian security agencies never best option

14:28

Gallery: President Kaljulaid meets parliamentary group leaders

13:46

Estonia bars Russian vessel entering waters, on Crimea annexation issue

12:44

Potential future minister deletes controversial social media post

Business
09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

08.04

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

08.04

February accommodated tourist numbers up 4% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:31

Estonian Institute brings poetical slant to Finnish tourism

16:46

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

15:56

Estonian-born Islamic extremist almost certainly dead, says ISS

15:15

ISS Yearbook: Colluding with Russian security agencies never best option

14:28

Gallery: President Kaljulaid meets parliamentary group leaders

13:46

Estonia bars Russian vessel entering waters, on Crimea annexation issue

12:44

Potential future minister deletes controversial social media post

11:53

Criminal police search offices of six agricultural businesses

11:17

Max Kaur elected mayor of Jõhvi Municipality

10:22

New coalition agreement puts Saaremaa bridge back on agenda

10:10

Internal Security Service: Risk of learning mobility abuse increasing

10:00

ISS director general: Estonia no easy target for Kremlin hybrid operations

10:00

ISS: Ministry issued Schengen entry ban against Russia-1 employees

08:59

Kallas ranked among most influential MEPs of outgoing European Parliament

11.04

Gallery: Mihhail Kõlvart elected Tallinn Mayor Updated

11.04

EKRE poised to join proposed right-wing European parliamentary group

11.04

President to discuss domestic politics with parliamentary group leaders

11.04

Party quarterly income figures show donations don't always convert to seats

11.04

Court cancels 5G frequency auction pending competition complaint decision

11.04

Riigikogu speaker meets with visiting Latvian president

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: