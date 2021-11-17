COP26 final agreements to have little impact on Estonia

News
COP26: The action zone and globe at the Hydro, Glasgow.
COP26: The action zone and globe at the Hydro, Glasgow. Source: Alan Harvey/ UK Government
News

The agreements reached at the United Nations' climate conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland do not significantly affect Estonia. The EU will continue with its carbon reduction program.

After nearly two weeks of negotiations, countries signed the Glasgow Climate Pact on Friday. The joint goal is that the climate should not warm by an additional 1.5 degrees this century.

Kädi Ristkok, the head of the climate department of the Ministry of the Environment, said all countries were invited to submit a plan about how they plan to reduce their carbon emissions.

Ristkok said, for Estonia, this is already covered by the European Union's climate goal to reduce carbon emissions by 55 percent by 2030, in comparison to 1990.

Additionally, the rules for compliance with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement were agreed upon. This will see two global markets created for trading units of greenhouse gases but these will also not have a big impact on Estonia.

The EU already has an obligatory trading system, Ristkok said. Estonia could adopt the new framework for transnational cooperation and the second market, which replaces the Kyoto Protocol, is voluntary.

"This will not bring additional obligations to Estonia, rather it is a new opportunity," she said.

It was also agreed that more money would be given to developing countries to help them achieve their climate targets.

"The European Union plans to contribute an additional five billion US dollars to climate finance until 2027. Estonia has contributed one million this year," Ristkok said.

Another agreement about reducing the use of coal was finalized, which Estonia also joined. However, there is no coal in the country so it will have no impact.

"This is certainly a more general direction towards reducing fossil fuels. In that sense, we support this aim," Ristkok said.

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Environment Committee Yoko Alender said the results of COP26 show climate change is being taken seriously.

"Leaders have realized the urgency of the climate crisis and are no longer talking about a goal for 2050. I think it is because a lot of countries are actually [already] suffering significantly from climate change," she said.

EKRE MEP Jaak Madisson was critical of the outcome of the climate conference, calling it "hypocritical". 

He pointed out there was no sense in banning cheap energy, such as coal, while people continue to use private jets and do not make any changes to their everyday lives.

"So it shows a kind of hypocrisy [..] this is a nice ideological project that has nothing to do with reality or really halting global warming," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:46

Environment minister resigns, citing personal, family reasons

11:34

Government calls 1,684 reservists to training exercise Okas 2021

11:34

COP26 final agreements to have little impact on Estonia

11:11

Kaupo Meiel: Our daily exorcism

10:32

Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

10:13

Center MP on environment minister role: Let's see what the day brings

09:38

Party ratings: Eesti 200 draws level with EKRE

09:19

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognised as president of Belarus

08:51

Rental apartment prices top pre-crisis levels

08:28

Former culture minister appointed Tartu city council chair

08:02

Riina Solman: Maturity can help manufacture national togetherness

06:45

Kontaveit through to Guadalajara WTA final

16.11

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder to resign Wednesday Updated

16.11

PPA vs BTA: Insurance company refuses to pay for emergency vehicle damages

16.11

First 10 Eesti Laul quarter finalists unveiled

16.11

Black Nights Film Festival Shorts program starts

16.11

Fall in unemployment to pre-crisis levels leads to general wage rally

16.11

Health Board: Vaccinated teens, booster dose recipients rarely get infected

16.11

Supreme Court: Marriage may be condition for issuing residence permit

16.11

Statistics: Average pension rises 6.2 percent on year to Q3 2021

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

13.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

09:19

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognised as president of Belarus

16.11

Health Board: 516 hospitalized patients, 869 new cases, 11 deaths

16.11

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

16.11

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder to resign Wednesday Updated

15.11

Estonia to create new state digital hub

16.11

Latvian defense minister: We are one step from using NATO Treaty Article 4

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: