US Rockwell B-1s in weekend exercise over Estonia

News
Rockwell B-1B Bomber.
Rockwell B-1B Bomber. Source: USAF/Wikimedia Commons
News

United States Air Force strategic bombers were in Estonian airspace at the weekend, as part of a training exercise.

The two U.S.A.F. Rockwell B-1B strategic bombers rehearsed cooperation with Estonian and allied joint terminal attack controllers, having flown from RAF Fairford, England, where they are usually based.

B-1 Lancers have been in Estonian airspace in the recent past, while the U.S. often engages in readiness and security commitment exercises of this type worldwide and in conjunction with its NATO allies.

The plane is a supersonic variable-sweep wing, heavy bomber designed to traverse areas covered by an enemy's radar-controlled air defense systems at low-altitude, while the plane has both radar absorbing materials and electronic countermeasures and jamming capabilities.

It can fly at 60m altitude at 1,080 km/h, 0.9 times the speed of sound, and has a 7,400-km range before needing to refuel, BNS reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:35

Close to 50 cruise ships dock in Tallinn through 2021 season

19:55

PM: Covid 'Freedom fighters' the reason society remaining closed Updated

19:02

RIA: September's 190 cyber attacks highest monthly total this year so far

18:42

US Rockwell B-1s in weekend exercise over Estonia

18:07

Lutheran Church leader: I am getting vaccinated

17:44

Center to be left out of Kohtla-Järve coalition

17:11

Anti-abortion NGO Elu Marss to get €170,000 in state support

16:38

Justice chancellor: Established restrictions are legitimate

15:47

Urmas Reinsalu: VAT on electricity, gas and heating needs to be lowered

15:16

Statistics: Cinema admissions halved in 2020, domestic film output constant

14:46

University of Tartu: State has not kept promise of increasing funding

14:13

University of Tartu Hospital: No light at the end of the tunnel this wave

13:46

European Athletic Association selects Estonian as coach of the year

13:20

'Samost ja Aaspõllu': New measures will not boost vaccination rate

13:02

Health Board: Vaccine-hesitant people should not be confronted

12:35

'Olukorrast riigis' analyzed looming SDE and Center coalition in Tallinn

12:01

Electricity prices rise more than double EU average in first half of 2021

11:24

Health Board: 516 hospitalized patients, 1,282 new cases, eight deaths

11:02

AK: Military maintenance requirements to double in coming years

10:26

Kontaveit up to 14th in WTA rankings, Kanepi 71st

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

23.10

Gallery: Protesters rally against coronavirus restrictions in Tallinn

08:17

New coronavirus mask, certificate restrictions enter into force

24.10

Covid situation to become critical in November, experts recommend measures

24.10

Flu arrives in Estonia

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

09:48

City councilor quits EKRE over Saturday's covid restrictions demonstration

11:24

Health Board: 516 hospitalized patients, 1,282 new cases, eight deaths

19:55

PM: Covid 'Freedom fighters' the reason society remaining closed Updated

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: