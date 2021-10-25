US Rockwell B-1s in weekend exercise over Estonia

United States Air Force strategic bombers were in Estonian airspace at the weekend, as part of a training exercise.

The two U.S.A.F. Rockwell B-1B strategic bombers rehearsed cooperation with Estonian and allied joint terminal attack controllers, having flown from RAF Fairford, England, where they are usually based.

B-1 Lancers have been in Estonian airspace in the recent past, while the U.S. often engages in readiness and security commitment exercises of this type worldwide and in conjunction with its NATO allies.

The plane is a supersonic variable-sweep wing, heavy bomber designed to traverse areas covered by an enemy's radar-controlled air defense systems at low-altitude, while the plane has both radar absorbing materials and electronic countermeasures and jamming capabilities.

It can fly at 60m altitude at 1,080 km/h, 0.9 times the speed of sound, and has a 7,400-km range before needing to refuel, BNS reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!