Ämari exercise practices NATO jet accident scenario

Emergency personnel involved in exercise Abandoned Bird last week.
Emergency personnel involved in exercise Abandoned Bird last week. Source: EDF
A recent exercise at the NATO airbase at Ämari rehearsed a scenario where an aviation accident involving an allied jet had taken place.

The exercise, dubbed Abandoned Bird also took place at the nearby Klooga training area.

Head of the air force's (Õhuvägi) firefighting and rescue service, 2nd Lt. Allar Siiroja said: "The exercise's main focus was to rehearse the activities established for resolving accidents involving aircraft."

"Cooperation between various sub-units was also rehearsed," 2nd Lt. Siiroja added.

Last week was the first time the emergency drill had been held in this particular format at Ämari.

Siiroja added that the exercise had been a success, and proved useful for all participants.

He said: "The units had a chance to rehearse their procedural activities and cooperation. Holding such exercises and drills is necessary to ensure all parties' competence because speed and time are of key importance when it comes to resolving accidents."

Ämari base staff host and support the NATO Baltic Air Policing patrols - currently in the hands of the Italian air force - and organizing the Õhuvägi's exercises and those relating to the rest of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

The base was built during the Soviet era and received an upgrade after Estonia joined NATO in 2004, with the air policing duties starting in 2014.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

