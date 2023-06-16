Gyroplane accident claims pilot's life in Harju County

Gyrocopter cockpit (illustrative).
Gyrocopter cockpit (illustrative). Source: InsightPhotography / Pixabay
The Alarm Center received a call at 8:55 p.m. on Thursday according to which a gyroplane had crashed and caught on fire in Aruvalla, Rae Municipality. The man piloting the aircraft did not survive.

"Our information so far suggests that the gyroplane was piloted by a 60-year-old man who was putting it through its paces. His friend who kept an eye on the aircraft from the ground said that the pilot was an experienced airman. Based on what we know now, the aircraft was supposed to glide to a landing but something went wrong which caused it to crash down instead. Preliminary info suggests it crashed from an altitude of 50-70 meters. What exactly happened to the aircraft will be determined in the course of a criminal investigation," said Marko Schmidt, head of field operations for the East Harju Police Department.

The police said that the autogyro crashed down around the nine kilometer marker of the Vaida-Urge tee asphalt road and caught on fire after impact.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

