Italian Eurofighters involved in ground coordination exercise this week

An airborne military exercise starts Monday and is to involve Italian Air Force (Aeronautica Militare) jets based in Ämari, the Estonian Air Force (Õhuvägi) says.

Dubbed Exercise Tapa Thunder, the air force reported on its social media page that Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and Italian Air Force personnel will rehearse air-to-ground communications, with the Italians using their Eurofighter Typhoons for the purpose.

The exercise is centered on the EDF's central polygon training area in Harju County, rather than over Ämari, and runs until October 6.

Overflights take place 10.00 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays-only during that time, the air force continued, adding an apology for any inconvenience the exercise may cause.

No flights will take place at weekends.

The Aeronautica Militare has held the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in Estonia since the start of May, and brought its Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters as part of the tour.

The Õhuvägi is organizationally a part of the EDF rather than being a standalone service.

