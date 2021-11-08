Lithuania calls for state of emergency over migrants on Polish border

Lithuania's Interior Ministry has proposed declaring a state of emergency following reports of a large number of migrants near the Belarus-Poland border on Monday, national broadcaster LRT reported .

The government will discuss the situation today, Lithuanian interior minister Agne Bilotaite told reporters during a press conference. The proposal would declare an emergency situation in Lithuania's border area, not across the whole country.

"We are following what is happening on the border between Poland and Belarus and, obviously, we can expect similar intrusions and attacks. So our institutions are on maximum alert, our officers and military forces are regrouping," Bilotaite told reporters.

Rustamas Liubajevas, commander of the State Border Guard Service, said additional forces are being deployed to Lithuania's border areas.

"We don't have information about any large groups of irregular migrants near our border," he said, adding that truck drivers returning to Lithuania from Belarus have not seen such groups either.

"If there are attempts to break through and there's a threat to the health or lives of our officers, special measures and weapons can be used under Lithuanian laws," he added.

Since the summer, thousands of migrants, mostly from the middle east, have tried to cross Belarus' borders with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

EU officials, including Estonians, hold the Minsk regime responsible for facilitating and enabling irregular migration, calling it "hybrid aggression" against the European Union.

Hundreds of migrants are moving towards the Polish-Belarusian border on Monday, LRT reported.

Minister of Interior: "This is no longer a hybrid attack"

Estonia's interior minister Kristian Jaani (Center) said the move was no longer a hybrid attack. He said Estonia is doing everything it can to help Poland.

"This is no longer a hybrid attack. Belarus is not even trying to hide its intentions with lies. We are doing everything we can with our Polish colleagues, both bilaterally and at EU level," he wrote.

See pole enam hübriidrünnak. Valgevene isegi ei ürita varjata erinevate valedega oma tegevust. Hoiame igati kokku Poola kolleegidega nii kahepoolselt kui EL tasandil. https://t.co/xgmNQLQ70h — Kristian Jaani (@KristianJaani) November 8, 2021

Latvia: EU must speed up work on sanctions, external borders

Commenting on the situation on social media, Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics said the EU needs to respond with "strong support" for Poland.

Rinkevics wrote: "As Lukashenko regime reinforces its hybrid attack on the EU's external borders the EU must respond with strong support to Poland and other affected countries. EU must speed up work on additional sanctions and to co-finance the reinforcement of its external borders."

The European Union has so far refused to fund building walls on its external borders, despite requests from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

As Lukashenko regime reinforces its hybrid attack on the EU's external borders the EU must respond with strong support to #Poland and other affected countries. EU must speed up work on additional sanctions and to co-finance the reinforcement of its external borders — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) November 8, 2021

Mihkelson: The situation is getting "more serious" every day

Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of Estonian Parliament Marko Mihkelson (Reform) commented on the situation on the border saying: "Lukashenka's hybrid attack against the West is getting day-by-day more serious."

Belarus-Polish border right now. Lukashenka's hybrid attack against the West is getting day-by-day more serious. pic.twitter.com/GDUSIpAC6Z — Marko Mihkelson (@markomihkelson) November 8, 2021

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) has not yet publically commented on Monday's events.

Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves (2006-2016) asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs what its position is on social media.

Hello @MFAestonia, what is Estonia's position on the Belarusian-Polish border and should we support Article Four consultations as well as an emergency meeting of the Council? — toomas hendrik ilves (@IlvesToomas) November 8, 2021

--

