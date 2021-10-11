Foreign minister: Events in Belarus threaten the stability of our region

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets speaking at the UN Security Council about Belarus.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets speaking at the UN Security Council about Belarus. Source: Marko Muum.
News

Events in Belarus threaten Europe's security, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said on Friday at a United Nations Security meeting discussing the deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus

Speaking after the meeting, Liimets said Estonia feels the responsibility to raise issues of regional security to the UNSC and to highlight the deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus.

"Unfortunately we are seeing human rights deteriorating in the country and increasing repressions against Belarusian human rights activists, journalists and civil society organizations. It is extremely worrying that whereas in January we were speaking about 170 political prisoners, the number now exceeds 700," Liimets said.

"The largest independent union of journalists, the Belarusian Association of Journalists, has been shut down, and access to internet has been blocked."

Liimets called on Belarus to stop the violence and for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners. She said the international community must remain focused on the situation until the people of Belarus can truly exercise their rights and freedoms.

The meeting had a historic number of co-sponsors – 32 countries from five continents. Liimets said the record number of signatures shows how important the issue is.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said more than 35,000 people have been detained and sentenced in Belarus and almost 5,000 of them have reported torture and abuse at the hands of Belarusian authorities. More than 13,000 people have been forced to flee the country. 

This is the third meeting about the situation in Belarus that Estonia has hosted as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. The country's term will end in December.

No further meetings are planned during the next three months, Liimets said but Estonia will continue to focus on its priorities areas, such as human rights, security and the situation in Afghanistan.

It is hoped Europe's security concerns continue to be high on the agenda and that Albania, who will replace Estonia, will push these issues.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

No new restrictions planned due to low number of covid patients

20:00

Karis to visit Latvia, Finland on Thursday

19:58

Film chief: Current cultural development plan much changed on predecessor

19:17

Foreign minister: Events in Belarus threaten the stability of our region

18:54

Estonia's unemployment rate fell slightly in September

18:26

Baltic, British ministers discuss ties with Russia, China

18:24

Four companies to bid for bankrupt T1 Mall of Tallinn

17:59

Gallery: Kaljulaid, Karis celebrated at heads of state reception

17:55

Eesti 200 receives €279,000 in donations

17:52

Coronavirus round-up: October 4-10

17:32

EKRE takes in close to €60,000 in Q3 2021 donations

17:10

Karis: I intend to be a balancer above all, and if necessary, a mediator

17:01

Parties to await election results in Tallinn pubs and restaurants

16:48

Gallery: Alar Karis sworn in as president of Estonia Updated

16:34

Kaljulaid: Power of president lies in values, people's trust

16:25

E-voting glitch which gave first 900 voters inaccurate information fixed

15:56

Rescue Board saves runaway horse stuck in swamp

15:28

Anett Kontaveit faces Bianca Andreescu in Indian Wells round three Monday

15:02

PPA steps up Ida-Viru County electoral fraud surveillance activity

14:52

Kaljulaid: Estonian society has improved over the last five years

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08:54

Video: Trial rider Keity Meier jumps between roofs of Swissotel building

10.10

ERR overview reveals food prices in Estonia and Finland leveling

16:48

Gallery: Alar Karis sworn in as president of Estonia Updated

10:34

Health Board: 272 hospitalized patients, 727 new cases, six deaths

09.10

ECDC recommends stricter entry restrictions for Estonia, Baltic states

12:59

President Alar Karis' inauguration ceremony

10.10

Report: Estonia has Europe's lowest property taxes

09.10

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 11

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: