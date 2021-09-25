Estonia to extend defense forces' mission in Lithuania

News
Lithuanian-Belarusian border.
Lithuanian-Belarusian border. Source: Erik Peinar.
News

Estonia will extend the defense forces' unmanned airborne vehicle team mission in Lithuania until the end of October.

The information gathered by the defense forces improves the Lithuanian authorities' overview of the situation in the border zone, the government said. Estonia's assistance is based on a request by Lithuania.

"Estonia together with other states and allies of the European Union has consistently supported Lithuania in responding to the hybrid attack organized by Lukashenko's regime. We will also stand with Lithuania in the future," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said.

Currently, a 10-strong Estonian police unit, ESTPOL5, is in Lithuania based on a bilateral agreement. Estonia is also assisting Lithuania through the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX) with both equipment and experts.

Additionally, Estonia has sent tents to house migrants and barrier wire for border protection to its Baltic neighbor. So far, the cost has totaled €800,000.

Since the summer, Lithuania has seen thousands of migrants, mostly from Iraq, cross the border from Belarus just weeks after president Alexander Lukashenko threatened to send "migrants and drugs" to Europe.

Officials have said the Minsk regime is responsible for facilitating and enabling irregular migration, calling it "hybrid aggression" against Lithuania.

Migrants have also crossed the Belarusian border into Poland and Latvia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

European Day of Languages

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:46

Estonia to extend defense forces' mission in Lithuania

15:46

Kontaveit makes Ostrava semi-final

15:26

Covid restrictions to change for minors from September 27 Updated

14:46

Feeding birds can result in a fine of up to €9,600

13:50

Eight Riigikogu employees isolating after MP diagnosed with covid

12:58

Aggregated ratings: Reform leads over EKRE, Isamaa's support rises

11:41

Health Board: 167 covid patients, 644 new cases

11:19

Local elections: 38 percent of candidates are women

10:21

Liimets raises human rights with Belarusian foreign minister at UN

09:25

Estonia has stockpile of almost 170,000 coronavirus vaccine doses

08:23

Rail Baltic planning to build one tunnel instead of five at Ülemiste

07:14

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from September 27

24.09

Belarus-border crossing migrant deported after trying to enter Finland

24.09

Bolt: Less strict regulation would bring more drivers, lower prices

24.09

Ministry toughening rules for issuance of virtual currency authorizations

24.09

Bank of Estonia says government should plan expenditures conservatively

24.09

Activist goes to court against government over coronavirus certificate

24.09

Wastewater analysis shows rise in infections in northern Estonia

24.09

Emor ratings: Reform increases lead over EKRE

24.09

Riigikogu to consider building barrier on southeastern border

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

07:14

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from September 27

15:26

Covid restrictions to change for minors from September 27 Updated

22.09

Estonia ranked second for internet freedom

14:46

Feeding birds can result in a fine of up to €9,600

24.09

Statistics: 39,000 more women than men live in Tallinn

24.09

Bolt: Less strict regulation would bring more drivers, lower prices

24.09

Belarus-border crossing migrant deported after trying to enter Finland

11:41

Health Board: 167 covid patients, 644 new cases

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: