Prime minister: Border barricade sends the signal we are guarding EU border

News
Exercise Okas 2021 in progress on the eastern border at Narva, where Prime MInister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and EDF commander Lt. Gen. Martin Herem were given an overview Saturday.
Exercise Okas 2021 in progress on the eastern border at Narva, where Prime MInister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and EDF commander Lt. Gen. Martin Herem were given an overview Saturday. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) members have started erecting temporary barbed wire barricades on Estonia's eastern border. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that the border fence tells Russia that Estonia is guarding its own border and those of the European Union and NATO.

EDF engineers and Defense League squads were in charge of constructing the barricade in Narva.

A dry stretch of the Narva River is considered to be the riskiest section of the eastern border the rest of which is protected by the river and reservoir as natural obstacles. The riverbed is kept dry most of the time and can easily be crossed on foot.

"It is the only section of the Narva River that one can cross on foot when the sluices are closed. As you can see, there are urban areas on both sides and crossing does not take long. It is a matter of running for a few minutes before once can disappear between buildings on the other side. Our goal is to prevent this easy crossing," said Urmas Elmi, head of the boarder guard bureau of the Eastern Prefecture.

The dry riverbed stretches from the reservoir through the Kreenholm industrial area to the hydroelectric plant. Border guards on both sides have done a good job of guarding the sector so far, with only three illegal crossings this year.

"These have seen wanted criminals escape to Russia, people with mental illness, as well as those under the influence of alcohol," Elmi said.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that while there is no direct threat against the Estonian border today, experience of neighbors is cause for vigilance.

"What is currently happening in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia… While there is no such pressure on our borders right now, there are no barriers here and erecting temporary ones will help us manage risks. It will also work as deterrence," the PM said.

Kallas said that border barricades will send Russia the signal that Estonia is guarding its own border, as well as those of the European Union and NATO.

A barbed wire fence stretching 2.5 kilometers will be installed in the dry bed of the Narva River in the course of a reserve training exercise.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:53

Gallery: First quarter-final of Eesti Laul

08:45

Vaccination home visits available on weekends in Tallinn

08:29

Prime minister: Border barricade sends the signal we are guarding EU border

20.11

Kelly Sildaru wins in Austria

20.11

'Rahva teenrid': Was Mölder resignation result of security risk?

20.11

Snap exercise sees PPA, EDF join forces in border infrastructure build-up Updated

20.11

2,283 Covid-positive cases in schools since November 1, rates falling

20.11

Daily: Finland sending over 130,000 Covid vaccine doses to Estonia

20.11

Coalition negotiations diary: Week starting November 15

20.11

Health Board: 434 hospitalized patients, 464 new cases, 5 deaths

20.11

Conscripts get first-hand experience in K9 Thunder live-firing exercise

20.11

Court approves custody for Riigikogu, ISS buildings attack suspect

20.11

Ratas: Minister's decision to step down his, and his alone

20.11

Aggregate ratings: Four percentage points between top 4 parties

19.11

Ex-minister: Gambling passion was online betting, not frequenting casinos

19.11

Over 42,000 bee colonies registered in Estonia this year

19.11

Roadside toilets and trash cans fall victim to budget cuts

19.11

Annual bear culling quota of 87 met without difficulty

19.11

Andrei Korobeinik appointed new Riigikogu finance committee chair

19.11

Tallinn cafe amasses Covid rules non-compliance fines totaling €9,500

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.11

Tallinn cafe amasses Covid rules non-compliance fines totaling €9,500

20.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 22

20.11

Health Board: 434 hospitalized patients, 464 new cases, 5 deaths

20.11

Snap exercise sees PPA, EDF join forces in border infrastructure build-up Updated

20.11

Kelly Sildaru wins in Austria

20.11

Daily: Finland sending over 130,000 Covid vaccine doses to Estonia

20.11

2,283 Covid-positive cases in schools since November 1, rates falling

20.11

'Rahva teenrid': Was Mölder resignation result of security risk?

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: