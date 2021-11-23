Estonian-Russian border secured with razor blade wire in Narva

Around noon on Tuesday, work to reinforce the Estonian-Russian border in the Kuivajõe riverbed in the border city of Narva was completed, with a total of more than 80 people taking part in reinforcing the section of the border.

The work was carried out by personnel of the defense forces and the Defense League volunteer corps in cooperation with Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel.

Urmas Elmi, head of the border guard bureau of the East Prefecture of the PPA, said that the coordination and conduct of so large a joint operation was a first for them, aimed at practicing cooperation between the various authorities.

"We are very happy with the experience. It was clear to see that the reservists, the members of the Kaitseliit (Defense League - ed) and all the supporting units gave their best. Based on this experience, we will be able to carry out a similar operation even faster and more successfully in the future," Elmi said, adding that Estonia's eastern border in the Kuivajõe canyon is now better protected than before.

Capt. Karmo Saar, commander of the combat engineer platoon, said that cooperation with the PPA and the northeastern regional command of the Defense League to strengthen the Narva border section went smoothly and the will of the reservists to work was impressive.

"We managed to do even more than we planned on the first day. The soldiers were in a great mood and the border became visibly more efficient with each passing hour," Saar said.

"The razor blade wire barrier erected by us will help prevent illegal border crossings and increase the security of our country," the commander of the combat engineer platoon added.

Work to reinforce the eastern border in Narva began on Saturday morning and the reinforcement of the Estonian-Russian border in southeastern Estonia will continue until Wednesday.

--

