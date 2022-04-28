President Karis convening National Defense Council on Friday

Alar Karis and Kaja Kallas at a press conference.
Alar Karis and Kaja Kallas at a press conference. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
President Alar Karis is convening the National Defense Council (Riigikaitse nõukogu) on Friday, in order to discuss questions relating to a broad spectrum of national security issues.

The council will concentrate on matters of internal security and of citizens' protection at Friday's meeting, ERR reports.

The National Defense Council is an advisory organ to the head of state. The composition of the council comprises the President of the Riigikogu (currently Jüri Ratas, Center), the Prime Minister (Kaja Kallas, Reform), the chair of the Riigikogu's national defense committee (Enn Eesmaa, Center), the foreign minister (Eva-Maria Liimets, Center), finance minister (Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, Reform), interior minister (Kristian Jaani, Center), justice minister (Maris Lauri, Reform), economics affairs minister (Taavi Aas, Center) and commander-in-chief of the Estonian Defense Forces (Lt Gen. Martin Herem).

The National Defense Council discusses questions and issues its own opinions on matters key to national defense.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

