President convenes National Defense Council

President Alar Karis will lead a meeting of the National Defense Council on Wednesday to discuss deterrence towards Russia, support for Ukraine and the effects of the security crisis on Estonia.

The council is an advisory body to the president which discusses matters of significant importance to national defense and provides opinions on relevant matters.

It consists of the speaker of the Riigikogu, the prime minister, the chairman of the National Defense Committee of the Riigikogu, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, the minister of foreign affairs, the minister of defense, the minister of the interior, the minister of justice, the minister of economic affairs and infrastructure.

Minister of Enterprise and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) will also participate in the meeting.

