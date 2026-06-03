Media union to appeal Estonia's wartime reporting restrictions

The Estonian Media Association plans to appeal legislation restricting press freedom during wartime and will raise the issue with the president and the chancellor of justice.

The new laws are part of the Emergency Situations and National Defense Act and introduce limitations on reporting information about the government, Defense Forces, the Police and Border Guard (PPA) during wartime.

The act's main purpose is to create clarity on how to manage and respond to different types of crises. It has been under development for six years.

Mati Raidma (Reform), a member of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, said it "provides a much stronger foundation for both the state and society to be prepared for a wide range of challenges during crises".

The law also changes who may shut down media outlets during a state of emergency or a state of war.

Previously, the prime minister and individual ministers had the authority to restrict the press during wartime, but this has been extended to include the PPA, the EDF and the Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO).

The Estonian Media Association sees this as a serious problem for the dissemination of information and says the restrictions could easily be abused.

"They do say that only very limited information, the most critical and most important information, would be restricted, but the current broad wording actually makes it possible to suppress virtually any information because it depends on the interpretation of an official, and a fairly low-level official at that," said Väino Koorberg, head of the Estonian Media Association.

Alar Laneman Autor/allikas: Ken Mürk/ERR

Alar Laneman (Reform), a member of the National Defense Committee, disagreed and said the law reduces arbitrariness because the circle of decision-makers is broader.

The Estonian Media Association was not involved in the drafting process. Now, after the law's adoption, the committee is prepared to meet with its representatives.

"Freedom of the press and freedom of speech are just as important to the survival of the state and democracy as strong national defense, so we will meet and discuss the matter. We hope it will become clear that nothing has been overlooked," Laneman said.

The Estonian Media Association plans to continue fighting for press freedom by appealing to the president and, if necessary, the chancellor of justice.

The bill was supported by 64 members of the Riigikogu. Fourteen MPs voted against it, mainly from the most popular opposition party, Isamaa.

"Various interest groups have in fact drawn attention to the question of whether bringing all of this together and imposing different obligations could make the substance of those obligations more ambiguous in practice," said Isamaa chairman Urmas Reinsalu.

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