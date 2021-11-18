Around half reservists called up for snap border exercise already present

News
EDF reservists who have already answered the Okas 2021 call-up.
EDF reservists who have already answered the Okas 2021 call-up. Source: mil.ee
News

Nearly half the 1,700 reservists called up for a snap exercise announced Wednesday have already turned to, ERR reports. The exercise was called at a time when large numbers of migrants have been massing on the border between the European Union and Belarus, and in particular on the Belarus-Poland frontier.

Artur Zakharov, Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) spokesperson, said: "At the moment, it is not viable to talk about the final state of those who arrived, since the call-up's formation is still in progress," said.

"However, the speed of the reservists and their will to defend are impressive, as, for example, as of 6 p.m. yesterday, less than nine hours after the announcement of the additional training gathering, more than half of the invited reservists had already arrived," he went on.

The personnel will undergo further training, while the erection of a temporary barrier on Estonia's largely undefended southeastern border – one of the main activities the exercise is being tasked with – is to start in the next few days, Zakharov went on.

A more precise number than around half has not been mentioned yet; 1,684 people have been summonsed, meaning around 800 are likely to have turned to already, based on what the EDF is saying.

The exercise is dubbed Okas ("pine needle") in line with other snap exercises, which are also often so-named, while the 20th and 27th Pioneer Battalions and the 191st and 291st Intelligence Companies are the main units affected by the call-up.

The barrier will stretch around 40 km, with razor wire to be installed in areas the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) adjudicates to be most at-risk, while those reservists already with their units are already undergoing training, including acquaints with the R-20 Rahe rifle, which only started to arrive in significant numbers over the past year.

Conscription, held over two intakes per year, is mandatory in Estonia, with exemptions for university students and some other categories, and while conscripts serve either an eight-month or an 11-month stint, they are placed on reserve lists after completing their term and subject to regular call-ups in the ensuing years.

Reservists are not to be confused with the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit), which augments the regular EDF and is made up of people who serve in their spare time, while the EDF also contains regular officers and soldiers who were not conscripted. The air force (Õhuvägi) holds no rounds of conscription.

Reservists whose units are involved in the exercise are required to immediately come to a meeting point outlined in the call-up. Reservists can check whether they are included in the additional training from the register of conscripts here.

Latvia is also holding military drills on its border with Belarus, public broadcaster LSM reported this week.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:53

Estonia to acquire new weapons for EDF, Defense League

19:28

Around half reservists called up for snap border exercise already present

19:26

Number of people leaving second pension pillar up 5,000 from summer period

19:01

Student testing to continue until February

18:38

Prime minister: Germany shared subject matter of Lukashenko calls

18:36

PM: Coronavirus restrictions likely to last until next March

18:11

State inks deal on major Ida-Virumaa green transition-related REE plant

17:40

Erki Savisaar takes environment minister oath of office

17:16

Gallery: Estonian Embassy in Canada moves into new Ottawa building

17:07

Ilves: Ignoring Eastern Europe will not end well

16:44

Eesti 200 leader: Local election success reason for our ongoing high rating

16:17

Gallery: Christmas tree arrives in Tallinn Town Hall Square

15:51

PPA has launched 250 proceedings relating to Covid rules non-compliance

15:49

Harry Potter Lego collector: Some sets are just too expensive

15:38

Man detained after attacks on Riigikogu, ISS building

15:26

Haapsalu's Christmas tree arrives

14:58

Narva coalition jeopardized as councilor changes mind on keeping seat

14:31

NATO ambassador: Danger in Poland not high enough for Article 4

13:56

Spread of coronavirus falls from very high level to high

13:42

Estonia pledges PPA personnel to assist on Latvia, Poland borders

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

17.11

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

10:11

Mihkelson: Who gave Merkel a mandate to speak to Lukashenko?

17.11

Government calls up 1,684 reservists for snap training exercise Okas 2021

10:55

Health Board: 450 hospitalized patients, 873 cases, seven deaths

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

16.11

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

13:42

Estonia pledges PPA personnel to assist on Latvia, Poland borders

17.11

New environment minister: Heads of European powers waving climate slogans

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: