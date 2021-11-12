NyxAir Saaremaa passenger loads averaged 46 percent January-October

Estonian airline NyxAir carried 23,428 passengers between the mainland and the island of Saaremaa, January-October this year, the company reports, meaning the planes were about 46 percent full on average.

Since June, the load factor has not fallen below 50 percent, the company adds.

2021 is the first full year the company has operated the route, after winning the contract to replace Lithuanian carrier Transavaiabaltika late last year.

Morning flights and flights on Saturdays have seen lower than average numbers of customers, while local residents have suggested on social media that an evening departure on Saturdays may be needed.

NyxAir CEO Jaanus Ojamets told regional daily Saarte Hääl that an additional flight on Sundays is badly needed, however – at present only Tallinn-bound flights operate on Sundays; no in-bound flight operates.

Additional Sunday flights in the period from June to August next year. would be essential in the event of passenger numbers similar to those experienced in those months in 2021, he said.

Ojamets said the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has not seen the need for an additional departure yet, though it is working on a new timetable and has asked Saaremaa residents to send their requests to the municipality, he said.

Kaarel Tang, head of the economic and administrative department at Saaremaa rural municipality government, said extra departures may be added.