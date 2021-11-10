Municipalities can register new governments after Supreme Court decision

Municipalities up and down the country can now start registering their new councils after a complaint holding up the process was resolved at the Supreme Court Monday.

Kristi Sobak, spokesperson for the State Electoral Service (VVK) told ERR Wednesday that Supreme Court made its decision Monday afternoon and municipalities can start registering the councils, predominantly coalitions, following the October 17 election.

There are two exceptions to this, both in Ida-Viru County; the city of Narva, where a crimminal investigation into alleged vote buying has put on pause the coalition deal between Eesti 200 and an electoral alliance headed by the mayor, Katri Raik.

The other municipality, Lüganuse, also has a complaint outstanding which needs resolution.

Marja-Liisa Veiser (Isamaa) is due to become rural municipality mayor.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!