Harju County Court declares Mall of Tallinn's parent company bankrupt

T1 mall and ferris wheel. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Tallinn-based Harju County Court declared the T1 Mall of Tallinn's parent company bankrupt on Wednesday.

AS Tallinna Moekombinaat, a subsidiary of listed Estonian real estate developer Pro Kapital Grupp, and appointed Kristo Teder and Indrek Lepsoo as bankruptcy trustees.

The first general meeting of the creditors will be convened on June 17, Pro Kapital told the stock exchange.

Tallinna Moekombinaat is the parent company of the T1 Mall of Tallinn shopping center near Tallinn Airport.

Pro Kapital Grupp has previously announced that upon the declaration of bankruptcy, control over the subsidiary will be lost and the group will discontinue consolidation of financial indicators of the subsidiary.

In April, it was announced T1 would go bankrupt.

Editor: Helen Wright

Harju County Court declares Mall of Tallinn's parent company bankrupt

