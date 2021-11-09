T1 Mall of Tallinn goes on sale again for €55 million

The T1 Mall of Tallinn has been put back on sale with a starting price of €55 million after two previous attempts to sell the property at auction failed.

Registration for the new auction started on Monday afternoon and is open until November 20. The auction starts on December 1 and ends on the afternoon of December 8.

Bankruptcy trustees Kristo Teder and Indrek Lepsoo are selling the property at 2 Peterburi Road which belongs to the bankrupt AS Tallinna Moekombinaat together with the T1 Mall Of Tallinn shopping center operating on it.

The T1 mall, including the stores, eateries and service facilities located at its premises, remains open.

The first auction with a starting price of €85 million and the second with a starting price of €65 million failed.

