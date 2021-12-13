Tarmo Hõbe to run T1 shopping mall

News
Tarmo Hõbe.
Tarmo Hõbe. Source: Jaanus Ree
News

Tarmo Hõbe will be running the T1 shopping mall in Tallinn that was recently sold to its largest creditor at an auction. Hõbe, who has been running the Saku Suurhall sports and music events venue, will become T1's executive manager on January 10.

Hõbe said that he sees great potential in the shopping center. "To ensure the center's success, we need to pursue close cooperation with businesses, partners and customers, which is what I will be emphasizing next to working on the center's new concept with my team," the incoming manager said.

The layout and concept of the T1 mall will be updated, the press release suggests. "The center already has great parking, while access to and getting around in the building need work," Hõbe said.

Tarmo Hõbe has been the executive manager of Saku Suurhall since 2013 after working as the marketing director of USS Security and Sportland International Group.

Hõbe is one of the organizers of Rally Estonia since 2009.

The bankrupt T1 Mall of Tallinn's biggest creditor, Luxembourg-based Lintgen Adjacent Investments S.à r.l. paid €55 million to snap up the mall, which is still open to the public but largely devoid of tenants and therefore has little on sale.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

