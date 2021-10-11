Four companies to bid for bankrupt T1 Mall of Tallinn

Four companies have registered to bid for the bankrupt T1 Mall of Tallinn at auction. The center has a starting price of €65 million.

The auction will take place between October 12 and November 4. The aim is to find a buyer as quickly as possible, the bankruptcy administrators have said.

The center failed to sell at the first auction last month. It had a starting price of €85 million.

The center will still be open to visitors during the auction period.

