Tallinn's investments to double in hopes of mega-hospital

Tallinn's yearly investments will grow from €214 million to €422 million over the next four years with European Union funding for the Tallinn Hospital project accounted for in the investment forecast.

According to Tallinn's budget strategy for 2022-2025, the capital city is setting aside €214-422 million a year with the Tallinn Hospital project in Lasnamäe among the list of investments.

Next year, the city is planning to invest €214 million, €282 million in 2023, €€360 million in 2024 and €422 million in 2025.

Developing the hospital during those years is still uncertain, however and depends on how much of the funding necessary will come from the EU's recovery fund and how much will the state provide. The project is still confirmed for the budgetary strategy and will increase the investments on social care and healthcare from €11.4 million this year to €248 million in 2025.

Renovation works for the Linnahall building and Peterburi tee are also in the strategy. The latter is the greatest investment when it comes to the streets and roads sector and is currently in the design phase with the construction tender likely announced next year.

Another large-scale investment is the reconstruction of the Jõe tänav-Pronksi tänav-Liivalaia tänav-Suur-Ameerika tänav-Taksopargi intersection route. The project will begin on Jõe and Pronksi streets next year. The design process for the Taksopark intersection near Kristiine Center is set to begin this year.

Kesk-Sõjamäe tänav-Smuuli tee close to the airport will also be reconstructed with Vana-Kalamaja tänav also set to undergo extensive reconstruction.

Design of the new Balti Jaam station (building to the right) square. Source: Kavakava

The plan has two important passageways: a tunnel to connect Viljandi maantee and Mustamäe via Tervise tänav with works set to begin next year. Another one is the controversial passage from Lasnamäe to Pirita through Mustakivi tee.

Over the next couple of years, long-awaited reconstructions to the Nõmme intersection should also take place. With EU funding, the tramline connecting Ülemiste and the Old City Harbour will also be developed.

The strategy also reads that greater investments will be made into implementing the Tallinn Bicycle Strategy. There are plans to develop light roads connecting city districts, including a road from Lasnamäe to the city center and a light road to connect Nõmme and the city center.

The cycle paths are also planned to connect the city center to Kristiine and Põhja-Tallinn more efficiently. Railway underpasses will be constructed on Endla tänav, Paldiski maantee and the Paldiski and Laagri train stations.

Investments in roads and streets, which stand at €54 million for 2021, will eventually reach €70.5 million by 2024 and will then drop to €65 million next year.

New administrative building for Tallinn

The renovation of school buildings is also set to continue in the strategy. There are four-five kindergarten renovations planned each year in order to bring all of Tallinn's kindergartens into accordance with new requirement to come into force.

Extension works will be done to Jakob Westholm High School, the Tallinn Secondary School of Science (Tallinna reaalkool) and Tallinn Art High School (Tallinna kunstigümnaasium). The Nõmme High School building will be renovated, along with the historic Kivimäe School building, Tallinn Art School and Nõmme School. Tallinn's hobby center "Kullo" will also be moved to a new building.

Developments to the City Theater, botanical gardens, city museum and Tallinn Zoo are also set to take place in the coming years with the zoo receiving a "tiger valley", a predator building and a house for antelopes.

In sports, Tallinn will continue renovating Tallinn Sports Hall and the main field area of Kadriorg Stadium. Constructions of the Lasnamäe sports complex and a building at the Mustamäe ski jumping hill will also be conducted, along with an extension to Sõle Sports Center in Põhja-Tallinn. A reconstruction project for the Pirita Velodrome is also noted in the strategy.

In transport, the city is planning to acquire more trams and completely transfer to gas buses.

A new administrative building is also marked in the strategy, meaning a complete design, construction and furnishing process.

The budget strategy also reads that in the 2021-2027 period, the city is planning to actively apply for different EU structure funding resources to implement the city's strategic actions.