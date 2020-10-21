Peterburi tee repair work to start in 2022

news

Peterburi tee.
Peterburi tee. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Peterburi tee will be resurfaced by 2024 and a renovation project will take place to improve its appearance.

Reconstruction will start in 2022 and the work is estimated to last up to two years, Ain Valdmann, head of the Tallinn Environment and Public Utilities Board, told ERR.

The whole road will be reconstructed from Majaka to Väo traffic junction, which is currently under construction.

Valdmann said the final cost has not yet been calculated but mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) has previously said it is estimated to be in the region of €40 million and Tallinn alone does not have the funding.

Valdmann said Tallinn has proposed the city and state work in cooperation and the city will pay for the design work. The cost for this work has been included in the city's 2021 budget.

The tender for the preparation of the reconstruction project is planned to be announced this month and the project must be completed in the fourth quarter of next year. A traffic analysis is currently being completed, which will be used to prepare a technical description of the project and to consider various solutions.

The state and the capital have been arguing for years about who should fix the road. Tallinn wants to fix the road, but there is no money for it, Kõlvart said last October.

Head of Tallinn Environment and Public Works Department Reio Vesiallik told ERR last October that since Peterburi tee belongs to the TEN-T network, the Trans-European Road Network, the council proposed to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications that some funding should be allocated for the construction work from the state.

The ministry has said that there is no road or street in Tallinn which meet the standard for a state road, and so there are no plans to support the repair work.

The Väo traffic junction is currently being reconstructed with public money, which should be completed in the second half of next year.

Part of Peterburi tee. Source: Google maps.

Editor: Helen Wright

