New €20.6 million Tallinn junction deal inked

A €20.6 million deal has just been signed between the Road Administration (Maanteeamet) and private sector firm Nordecon AS which will see a new viaduct traffic junction constructed at Väo in the eastern Tallinn district of Lasnamäe. The work is scheduled for completion by the end of next year, and will include smart systems and truck parks to reduce congestion, particularly to and from the port. The junction will be a reported 85-percent European Union-funded.

"The [current] Väo intersection is one of the busiest in Estonia, with almost 49,000 cars passing daily," said Janar Tükk, head of maintenance at the Road Administration's Northern Region.

"Our goal is to increase the capacity of one of the busiest junctions and make it safer for road users," he went on, according to a press release.

Nordecon also says the work would ease congestion in the capital.

"The eastern direction surrounding Tallinn has not been repaired yet," said Nordecon AS board member Ando Voogma.

"Many people are certainly familiar with the inconveniences of crossing Peterburi tee both from Laagna tee and from the Tallinn roundabout. As a constructor and road user, I am very pleased that by the end of 2021, we will be able to make this key traffic junction significantly more convenient and safer," Voogma continued.

A crossroads system will be built at the Väo multi-level traffic junction, giving the Tallinn–Narva highway with be an extensive roundabout instead of the current intersection regulated using traffic lights.

Traffic on Peterburi tee, in both directions, will be transferred to a second level by constructing four viaducts above the roundabout.

In addition to Peterburi tee, the construction will also affect the Tallinn roundabout over a 600-metre area, and Rahu tee over an 800-metre area (see map).

Current Väo junction in eastern Tallinn. Source: Google Maps

The tram depot building at the start of Rahu tee will also be demolished during construction.

In addition to four-lane road sections, more than three kilometers of pedestrian and cycle tracks, four pedestrian tunnels, and a parking lot for trucks and other larger vehicles is to be built.

Modern traffic monitoring and control devices are to be introduced at the intersection, including traffic signs with changing information, information boards, etc.

A smart truck parking lot on the Pirita River side of the Tallinn–Narva highway/Tallinn roundabout. will provide drivers with information on, for example, the time needed to arrive at Tallinn port, via an information board.

This facilitates on-time moving and will reduce congestion, it is reported.

Construction work is planned to start in May, with deadline of the end of 2021.

The total cost of the works coems to €20.6 million euros (including VAT), of which 85 percent is financed by the European Union Cohesion Fund.

