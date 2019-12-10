Tallinn buys 100 gas buses for €27 million

Tallinn City Transport signed €27 million deal to buy 100 new gas buses on Tuesday, part of a plan to replace all buses on the streets of the capital by 2025.

Chairman of the board of Tallinn City Transport (TLT) Deniss Boroditš, and chairman of the bus manufacturer Solaris Javier Calleja signed the agreement at Freedom Square.

The contract agrees the company will deliver 60 regular and 40 articulated buses at a cost of €27 million. The first new environmentally friendly gas buses will arrive in Tallinn and start serving passengers in summer 2020.

Boroditš said the new buses will save about € 1.5 million a year in fuel and maintenance costs. "The impact of the new buses on the urban environment is comparable to removing a couple of thousand cars from the streets of Tallinn," he said.

Boroditš said TLT aims to replace all buses for gas buses in the company by 2025 and buy 350 vehicles over the next five years.

The TLT bus fleet has a total of 529 buses serving 75 bus routes in the capital. Together with tram and trolley lines, the company serves more than 140 million passengers a year.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!