ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn buys 100 gas buses for €27 million ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tallinn City Transport chairman Deniss Boroditš and Solaris chairman Javier Calleja signed the gas bus agreement at Freedom Square.
Open gallery
6 photos
Photo: Tallinn City Transport chairman Deniss Boroditš and Solaris chairman Javier Calleja signed the gas bus agreement at Freedom Square. Author: Arno Mikkor
News

Tallinn City Transport signed €27 million deal to buy 100 new gas buses on Tuesday, part of a plan to replace all buses on the streets of the capital by 2025.

Chairman of the board of Tallinn City Transport (TLT) Deniss Boroditš, and chairman of the bus manufacturer Solaris Javier Calleja signed the agreement at Freedom Square. 

The contract agrees the company will deliver 60 regular and 40 articulated buses at a cost of €27 million. The first new environmentally friendly gas buses will arrive in Tallinn and start serving passengers in summer 2020.

Boroditš said the new buses will save about € 1.5 million a year in fuel and maintenance costs. "The impact of the new buses on the urban environment is comparable to removing a couple of thousand cars from the streets of Tallinn," he said.

Boroditš said TLT aims to replace all buses for gas buses in the company by 2025 and buy 350 vehicles over the next five years.

The TLT bus fleet has a total of 529 buses serving 75 bus routes in the capital. Together with tram and trolley lines, the company serves more than 140 million passengers a year.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinn transport
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
17:53

Prosecutors seeking long sentence, expulsion for alleged mob group leader

17:29

Tallinn opens architectural competition for beachfront building at Stroomi

17:10

AirBaltic announces four new direct routes from Tallinn

16:49

SDE MP: Statesmanlike leadership would increase weight of Estonia's voice

16:17

Reform MP asks Mart Helme about alleged illegal surveillance of Järvik

16:05

Kersti Kaljulaid named 2019 Friend of the Press for defending free speech

15:49

What the papers say: What do we do with the children and the politicians?

15:26

Tallinn buys 100 gas buses for €27 million

15:01

Ratas expresses condolences for victims of Czech hospital shooting

14:48

Tallinn Fringe Festival hosts myriad of international artists

14:21

Enterprise Estonia chairman: State should support rural entrepreneurs

13:52

SEB fined after making better loan rates dependent on holding pension fund

13:28

UN expert: Estonia should focus on cyber issues in UN Security Council

13:11

Bill abolishing pharmacy reform submitted to Riigikogu Updated

13:01

Aller: I will not swim upstream

12:46

Czech prime minister cancels visit to Estonia following shooting in Ostrava

12:31

Gallery: Farmers protest at Riigikogu demanding more support

12:07

Trading in Coop Pank shares begins on Tallinn Stock Exchange

11:44

Paper: Education joins digital success as Estonia's next marketing drive

11:01

Infrastructure minister: Rail Baltic will be completed on time

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: