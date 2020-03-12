ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tickets can't be purchased from drivers in buses, trams and trolleybuses

Due to the spread of coronavirus, drivers on public transport in Tallinn have a sanitized zone placed around them and are not selling tickets direct to passengers. The drivers'-end door on all vehicles will also remain closed, meaning passengers must embark and disembark via other doors.

According to a statement by the Tallinn Transport (TLT), the board made the decision on the morning of Thursday, March 12, to protect drivers from the coronavirus proactively against further spread.

"The measurements will be implemented starting from today, March 12, and the new measurements will apply until the any changing of the threat assessment. We understand that the new measures will cause some discomfort for public transportation users but we are counting on an understanding attitude from the public," the board's chairman of TLT Deniss Boroditš said.

Tickets for public transport can be still be purchased via the validators in trams, busses and trolleybus, as well as online or via smartphone.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

tltcorona virus in estonia
No comments yet.
