Deputy mayor: No plans to close Tallinn City Transport shooting range

The Tallinn City Transport Company (TLT) does not plan to close its shooting range deputy mayor Kalle Klandorf said on Monday.

Priidu Pärna, a member of the Tallinn City Council's Isamaa faction, asked Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf (Center Party) if it is planned to close the TLT shooting range and how it is related to the main activity of the TLT, which is passenger transport.

Klandorf replied in writing that there was no plan to close the shooting range in the near future. In addition, keeping a shooting range is one of the activities listed in the TLT Charter.

"The TLT supports the athletic and educational activities of its employees, which help drivers of public transport to maintain physical activity and relieve tension during heavy, stressful, and extremely demanding work" Klandorf said.

The deputy mayor added that in addition to the shooting range, TLT staff can also go swimming, to the gym, and play volleyball and hockey.

"It is also planned to provide psychological counseling to TLT staff next year," he wrote.

Maintaining the shooting range cost TLT the cost €304 in 2019.

