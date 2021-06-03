Health Board: 105 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, one death

105 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday.

3,986 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 2.6 percent. The 14-day average is 137.4 per 100,000 people.

Forty-two cases were recorded in Harju County and 32 of those were in Tallinn.

Fifteen new cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 10 in Pärnu County, eight in Võru County and five each in Rapla, Tartu and Viljandi County. There were two cases diagnosed in Jõgeva and Lääne counties. Seven cases had no information in the population register.

No new cases of infection were confirmed in Põlva and Saare counties.

Seven new cases were opened in hospitals over the last day and 112 people are being treated. The average age of patients is 66.

One new coronavirus death was registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 72 year-old man. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,260 people in Estonia in total.

11,003 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday. So far, a total of 484,507 people have been vaccinated and 274,748 people have received two doses.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

Editor: Helen Wright

