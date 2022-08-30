AirBaltic stops direct flights from Tallinn to Berlin due to reduced demand

News
AirBaltic Airbus.
AirBaltic Airbus. Source: AirBaltic
News

AirBaltic is set to discontinue direct flights from Tallinn to Berlin, Stockholm and Oslo from the end of October due to reduced demand.

For the winter season, AirBaltic will also pause direct flights from Tallinn to Malaga and Nice.

However, the airline will continue to operate flights from Tallinn to Brussels, London and Paris. AirBaltic flights will also be available from Tallinn to popular skiing resorts  Salzburg and Verona.

"The airline is planning to connect the Estonian capital with 11 destinations and to offer almost 50 more destinations with a stopover in Riga," an AirBaltic spokesperson said.

AirBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said, that decisions about the company's routes and destinations for upcoming seasons, are reached following analyses of both current market trends and expected demand.

"On the basis of these results, we made the decision to reduce frequencies (of flights) offered to destinations that are not economically viable. However, AirBaltic continues to consider Tallinn as its home market and will keep developing our offers for future seasons," said Gauss.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:40

Top Estonian badminton player Kristin Kuuba up to 42 in world rankings

16:32

Forecast: Health insurance fund's budget faces €235 million deficit by 2026

16:21

Electricity prices in Estonia to range from €23-704 per MWh on Wednesday

16:14

AirBaltic stops direct flights from Tallinn to Berlin due to reduced demand

15:58

Health Board: 2,863 Covid cases diagnosed in Estonia in the past week

15:58

Lääneranna Municipality moves five Soviet monuments to museum

15:10

University of Tartu study: COVID widespread, most cases mild

14:56

Agreement reached on Pirita TOP hotel renovation

14:38

President Karis decorates outgoing Finnish ambassador to Estonia

14:33

Incoming ambassador: Estonia-Portugal relations more important than ever

Watch again

Most Read articles

29.08

Russian citizens own over 41,000 properties in Estonia

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

27.08

Police in Estonia fending off info operations targeting Ukrainians

29.08

Price of natural gas sets new record

29.08

FSB names second Dugina murder suspect, claims passed through Estonia Updated

29.08

Saks: Ukraine counteroffensive will not see large areas reclaimed quickly

12:07

Isabel Jezierska: 'Maybe it's time to speak out?' Updated

29.08

Infortar: Estonia will be ready to dock LNG carrier this winter

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: