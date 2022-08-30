AirBaltic stops direct flights from Tallinn to Berlin due to reduced demand

AirBaltic is set to discontinue direct flights from Tallinn to Berlin, Stockholm and Oslo from the end of October due to reduced demand.

For the winter season, AirBaltic will also pause direct flights from Tallinn to Malaga and Nice.

However, the airline will continue to operate flights from Tallinn to Brussels, London and Paris. AirBaltic flights will also be available from Tallinn to popular skiing resorts Salzburg and Verona.

"The airline is planning to connect the Estonian capital with 11 destinations and to offer almost 50 more destinations with a stopover in Riga," an AirBaltic spokesperson said.

AirBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said, that decisions about the company's routes and destinations for upcoming seasons, are reached following analyses of both current market trends and expected demand.

"On the basis of these results, we made the decision to reduce frequencies (of flights) offered to destinations that are not economically viable. However, AirBaltic continues to consider Tallinn as its home market and will keep developing our offers for future seasons," said Gauss.

