Expert: Ukraine needs to feel western nations' presence

In addition to the political statements, assistance with armaments and economic aid, it is vital that Ukraine feel the presence and support of western countries in the current, critical security situation, Kalev Stoicescu, research fellow at the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS), says.

Evacuating Ukraine while not doing so from Russia also does not make sense, Stoicescu added.

Appearing on ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Sunday night, Stoicescu said that: "The question then arises as to why we are evacuating a country that has been a victim of aggression, while at the same time leaving our citizens and embassies in full effect in the aggressor state."

A red line should be drawn by the west whereby if the threats continue, not only would leaders not travel to Moscow to speak to Putin as they have been doing, but also all communication should be halted.

Sanctions on Russia could already be put in place even without any military incursion, Stoicescu said, since even if the situation improves, Russia may repeat the behavior in future.

"What then would be the lessons? It would be the same again next time, because it's a tried and tested scheme where threatening war is not followed by punitive measures or impositions as there is a collective sigh of relief that: 'Oh, at least there wasn't a war,'" Stoicescu added.

MEP and former foreign minister Urmas Paet (Reform) said that sanctions on Russia should have been consistently applied a long time ago, adding that Moscow has achieved much in recent weeks.

Paet told AK that: "First of all, the achievement has been that someone goes to Moscow every other day to talk to the important Russian bosses, while on the other hand, there is the panic that has now been sown in the direction of Ukraine."

Ukraine's wishes have not been taken into account, Paet added; top western politicians should have been visiting that country frequently, from among the potentially thousands of politicians that could do so.

Paet also said Sunday that western nations must not pull out of Ukraine diplomatically speaking, as this would send completely the wrong message and in fact be wholly illogical.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!