Fog prevents airliners landing at Tallinn Airport

Representation of flight route of airBaltic plane (depicted in red) Saturday morning. The jet, arriving from Riga, had to continue to Helsinki due to fog. Source: FlightRadar24 screenshot.
Foggy conditions close to Tallinn Airport caused the diversion of two passenger flights Saturday morning.

Tallinn Airport communications manager Margot Holts told ERR Saturday morning that: "In autumn, and in spring, the return of flights due to fog is nothing exceptional. It is up to the pilot to decide whether to divert or return to the departure airport."

airBaltic's scheduled Riga-Tallinn flight continued on to Helsinki Saturday morning due to the conditions, while Finnair flight in the opposite direction turned around and returned to the Finnish capital.

The Finnair flight was delayed five hours as a result of the diversion; the airBaltic flight be three hours, ERR reports.

A few flights have been been canceled, diverted or delayed due to fog so far this autumn, Holts added, noting that delays usually last between 15 and 30 minutes as a result of conditions, until visibility sufficient for landing returns.

Holts added that the airlines affected Saturday will be taking their passengers to Tallinn as soon as possible and will receive more detailed information from the airlines on arrangements.

This article was updated to include information that the Finnair flight had returned to Helsinki, and on the delay times of the two flights affected.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

