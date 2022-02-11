Scholz: Germany stands beside its Baltic allies

News
The Baltic foreign ministers with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on February 10, 2022.
The Baltic foreign ministers with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on February 10, 2022. Source: Stenbock House
News

Germany stands by its Baltic allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a meeting with high-ranking politicians from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Thursday in Berlin.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda and Latvia's Prime Minister Krišjans Kariš, Scholz said Germany takes the Baltics concerns about Russia very seriously.

He said the Baltics are directly affected by Russia's military actions on the Ukrainian and Belarusian borders and he is happy to discuss the problems directly with his counterparts.

Scholz also emphasized NATO was ready to hold talks with Moscow and that the alliance's unity should not be underestimated by Russia.

"Currently, the only thing at stake in Europe is to avoid war. We want peace," Scholz said, calling on Russia to ease tensions around Ukraine.

Kaja Kallas. Source: Stenbock House

He said Russia can expect economic and political sanctions if the conflict in Ukraine escalates.

"We want to make it very clear that if Russia continues to engage in aggression, it will have clear political, economic and strategic consequences. What we are currently expecting from Russia is clear steps to de-escalate and reduce its presence and tensions in the region," Scholz said.

Kallas said the West must not make concessions to Russia while being held at gunpoint, adding NATO should do more to strengthen its eastern wing.

Karinš said NATO should strengthen its eastern wing in the near future and Germany also plays an important role in doing so.

"It is very important that Germany is not only present in the Baltic states, but also takes a leading role in bringing the European Union and NATO through these difficult times," said Karinš.

The press conference can be watched below.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops and military equipment on the borders around Ukraine and moved an estimated 30,000 troops into Belarus. Some experts fear a further invasion of Ukraine is likely in the coming months.

Russia is calling for NATO to remove troops from its eastern flank. There are battlegroups of approximately 1,100 troops in each Baltic state and Poland.

NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Source: NATO

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:23

Incapacity benefits exceeded €220 million euros last year

11:53

EKRE leader: Filibustering tactics on Riigikogu bills have met with success

11:25

Tallinn hopes to complete new tram line project plans by autumn

10:45

Coronavirus update: 277 patients, 5,112 new cases, 5 deaths

10:29

Minister: Estonia, UK carry role of defending media freedoms worldwide

09:51

Health Board: Covid certificates more likely to be abolished in March

09:25

Baltics launch OSCE appeal over Russia-Belarus military exercises

08:51

Kallas in Berlin: Russia is trying to build another divisive wall in Europe

08:51

Scholz: Germany stands beside its Baltic allies

08:18

Price of electricity to rise nearly 9 percent between Thursday and Friday

08:02

Estonian officials welcome UK decision to strengthen eFP deployment

10.02

Gallery: Reform MP Madis Milling's funeral takes place in Tallinn

10.02

Defense ministry selects locations for new early-warning radar

10.02

Tallinn to take action against companies gritting streets

10.02

Betting site: We will see Stefan at Eurovision Song Contest

10.02

Tram-like electric bus being tested on Tallinn routes ahead of tender

10.02

Experts: Russia, Estonia should hold more face-to-face meetings

10.02

'My Future in Estonia 40 Great Occupations' best selling book of 2021

10.02

Prime minister: Covid certification rule will not be lifted on February 21

10.02

January electricity, natural gas bills fall compared with December

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Prime minister: Covid certification rule will not be lifted on February 21

10.02

Tallinn to take action against companies gritting streets

10.02

Tram-like electric bus being tested on Tallinn routes ahead of tender

09.02

Russia shows interest in ratifying Estonian border agreement

10.02

Coronavirus update: 282 patients, 6,584 new cases, 7 deaths Updated

10.02

Gallery: Reform MP Madis Milling's funeral takes place in Tallinn

09.02

'Disco Elysium' video game made nearly €7 million profit in first 6 months

09.02

New vessel will halve Tallinn-Aegna journey times

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: