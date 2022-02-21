Foreign minister set for mid-week visit to Ukraine

Foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) is to visit Ukrainian capital Kyiv this week, along with her Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts, amid the ongoing crisis and escalation of threats against Ukraine, on the part of the Russian Federation.

Liimets, together with Edgars Rinkēvičs (Latvia) and Gabrielius Landsbergis (Lithuania) will be in Ukraine from Wednesday to Friday inclusive, the foreign ministry says.

"The visit is a show of solidarity with Ukraine under pressure from Russia," a foreign ministry spokesperson told ERR Monday.

The three ministers will meet their Ukrainian opposite number Dmitry Kuleba, and other Ukrainian leaders at a time of mounting tension surrounding Ukraine's security and fears of a Russian escalation further still.

Mihkel Tamme, comms chief at the ministry, said the visit may be subject to cancellation if the security situation deteriorates further.

Liimets had already met Kuleba today, Monday, at a Foreign Affairs Council configuration (FAC) in Brussels, after which she tweeted that: "Estonia stands strong with Ukraine and increases its support. We must also continue to deepen the EU's political and economic rapprochement with Ukraine."

Met with FM @DmytroKuleba today at #FAC to discuss severe #security threat to #Ukraine & #Europe posed by Russia. #Estonia stands strong with & increases its support. We must also continue to deepen the #EU's political & economic rapprochement with Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine — Eva-Maria Liimets (@eliimets) February 21, 2022

At the time of writing, a planned U.S.-Russia summit involving POTUS Joe Biden and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, mediated by President Emmanuel Macron of France, are set to go ahead on the condition that Russian forces do not invade the neighboring country, though the Kremlin says no concrete plans are in place for such a meeting.

Many foreign diplomatic missions have removed their offices to Lviv, in the far west of Ukraine, and urged their citizens to leave that country, or to not go there in the first place, in addition to evacuating family members of diplomats.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!