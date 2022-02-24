LRT: Lithuania to declare state of emergency

Lithuania is introducing a state of emergency, public broadcaster LRT reported on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of the morning.

"Today, I will sign a decree on introducing the state of emergency, which will be passed by the parliament in an extraordinary session," President Gitanas Nauseda said.

The head of state called Russia's actions "unprovoked military aggression".

"We are witnessing Russia's criminal actions against Ukraine. We cannot remain indifferent to this unprovoked military aggression, which threatens millions of innocent lives and undermines the foundations of international order," he said, according to LRT.

Gitanas Nauseda. Source: Stenbock House

"Although there is no direct threat to stability in Lithuania, we have to assess the situation properly and act responsibly and with solidarity," the president added.

Lithuania shares a border with both Russia, via Kaliningrad, and Belarus, where Russia has massed more than 30,000 troops in recent months. There are reports of troops crossing the Belarusian border into Ukraine.

The Baltic states have today already issued a joint statement calling for harsh sanctions and triggered NATO's Article 4 clause.

LRT has a reporter on the ground in Kyiv, read more about the situation here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!