Viljar Lubi presents credentials as ambassador to UK

News
Estonian Ambassador to the U.K. Viljar Lubi presenting his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II in London on Tuesday. February 15, 2022.
Estonian Ambassador to the U.K. Viljar Lubi presenting his credentials to Queen Elizabeth II in London on Tuesday. February 15, 2022. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Earlier this week, Estonian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Viljar Lubi presented his credentials to Queen Elizabeth the II in London.

In the conversation following the presentation ceremony on Tuesday, Lubi said that he was glad that the U.K. and Estonia have a close friendship, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Last week, the British government decided to double the number of British troops and military presence in Estonia in response to recent Russian aggression. Both Estonia and the U.K. also value free trade, and close business relations are a shared goal for the two countries.

"The queen recalled her visit to Estonia in 2006," the new ambassador said. "I thanked the queen and her government for the wonderful friendship between our countries, and congratulated her on the Platinum Jubilee of her reign."

Lubi was born in 1977. He attended Hugo Treffner Upper Secondary School in Tartu, and graduated with honors from the Faculty of Business at the University of Tartu. He holds a master's degree in political science from Tallinn Pedagogical University, completed a course in European integration at the Estonian School of Diplomacy, and earned a diploma in European studies from the University of Sussex.

Lubi has worked in the foreign service since 1999. He has previously worked at the Press and Information Department and the External Economic and Development Cooperation Department at the Estonian Embassy in London, and as director of the General Affairs Division at the European Union Department and as a counselor at the Estonian Embassy in Washington.

From 2011-2013, he served as director general of the EU and International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. From 2013-2016, he served as Estonian ambassador to India. Prior to his arrival in London in August 2021, Lubi served as deputy secretary general for economic development at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, where he was in charge of shaping Estonia's economic policy.

Lubi speaks English, Russian and French.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:10

Coronavirus update: 298 patients, 6,499 new cases, 9 deaths

18:10

Average electricity price to rise to €81.45 per MWh on Friday

17:38

Writer: Present day problems no sufficiently addressed in children's books

17:13

Pharmaceuticals sales in Q4 2021 at all-time record

16:46

First protein-based COVID vaccine to reach Estonia next week

15:54

Head of Interior Ministry IT center resigns over loss of data device

15:28

Estonian cybersec firm raises €5 million in investment round

14:59

State spends €7.1 million on PCR tests in January

14:10

Viljar Lubi presents credentials as ambassador to UK

13:34

Stoltenberg to Laanet: European security situation significantly changed

13:01

No agreement yet on days off in lieu where state holidays fall on weekends

12:52

Greens ex-leader: Other parties making proposals already

12:22

BBC: French president confirms Mali military withdrawal

11:50

Justice chancellor: Time restrictions on establishments not serving purpose

11:29

Little evidence of rally in wages so far this year

10:52

Tallinn prepared to split tab for possible WTA tournament

10:23

Competition Authority approves Elektrilevi 10-percent connection price hike

09:55

Former President Kaljulaid: Ukraine stands for all of us

09:25

Liimets, Blinken meet in Washington, reaffirm importance of NATO unity

09:14

British daily: Deployment of additional UK troops to Estonia confirmed Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.02

Intelligence service: Russia is on a war footing

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

16.02

Virologist: Corona certificates no longer needed in Estonia

16.02

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 8,439 new cases, 17 deaths

14.02

Defense minister: Allies have agreed to pull military presence out of Mali

16.02

Kadri Liik: Putin wants to pressure West into talks, not war in Ukraine

09:14

British daily: Deployment of additional UK troops to Estonia confirmed Updated

16.02

Estonia 'stands with Ukraine' on Unity Day

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: