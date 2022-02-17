Viljar Lubi presents credentials as ambassador to UK

Earlier this week, Estonian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Viljar Lubi presented his credentials to Queen Elizabeth the II in London.

In the conversation following the presentation ceremony on Tuesday, Lubi said that he was glad that the U.K. and Estonia have a close friendship, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Last week, the British government decided to double the number of British troops and military presence in Estonia in response to recent Russian aggression. Both Estonia and the U.K. also value free trade, and close business relations are a shared goal for the two countries.

"The queen recalled her visit to Estonia in 2006," the new ambassador said. "I thanked the queen and her government for the wonderful friendship between our countries, and congratulated her on the Platinum Jubilee of her reign."

Lubi was born in 1977. He attended Hugo Treffner Upper Secondary School in Tartu, and graduated with honors from the Faculty of Business at the University of Tartu. He holds a master's degree in political science from Tallinn Pedagogical University, completed a course in European integration at the Estonian School of Diplomacy, and earned a diploma in European studies from the University of Sussex.

Lubi has worked in the foreign service since 1999. He has previously worked at the Press and Information Department and the External Economic and Development Cooperation Department at the Estonian Embassy in London, and as director of the General Affairs Division at the European Union Department and as a counselor at the Estonian Embassy in Washington.

From 2011-2013, he served as director general of the EU and International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. From 2013-2016, he served as Estonian ambassador to India. Prior to his arrival in London in August 2021, Lubi served as deputy secretary general for economic development at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, where he was in charge of shaping Estonia's economic policy.

Lubi speaks English, Russian and French.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!