Gallery: British embassy event marks Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Wednesday evening saw a gala event at the British ambassador's residence in Tallinn, marking Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Hosted by Britain's Ambassador to Estonia H.E. Ross Allen, rainy weather later on in the evening failed to dampen spirits as hundreds of guests listened to speeches and award presentations, and later on live music, accompanied by food and drink, including two British staples – fish n' chips and chicken tikka masala.

Guests brought donations to food charity Toidupank, whose representatives were on hand as well.

ERR photographer Siim Lõvi was on the spot to snap attendees (see gallery above).

The Platinum Jubilee marks the 70th anniversary of the Queen's ascendance to the throne on February 6 1952; her coronation took place June 2 of the following year.

