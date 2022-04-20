Ando Leppiman to head Estonian Stockpiling Agency

Ando Leppiman.
Ando Leppiman. Source: WECEstonia
Secretary General of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Ando Leppiman will start as chairman of the board of the Estonian Stockpiling Agency on May 9.

Member of the supervisory board and chairman of the executives' selection committee of the Estonian Stockpiling Agency Jaan Lepp said that recent years' crises have added weight to the agency' role and expectations for the new manager were high indeed.

"The supervisory board was unanimous in picking Leppiman," Lepp said.

Ando Leppiman said that the agency has a crucial role in the current security situation. "Potential energy, food and other essentials' supply difficulties accentuate the need for smart stockpiles and increased supply security," he said.

"The government has high expectations for the stockpiles agency for Estonia to have certainty in other strategic fields besides our already substantial liquid fuel reserves. The next major challenges are creating natural gas and medicines stockpiles. State operating stock forms part of national security and deterrence," Leppiman said.

Leppiman has a master's degree from Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech). He has worked as an energy economy expert at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Eesti Energia and the Nordic Council of Ministers. Leppiman is a member of the Estonian Academy of Sciences and the council of advisors of TalTech.

Ando Leppiman will start at the Estonian Stockpiling Agency on May 9 and his contract will run for five years. He will continue serving as the ministry's secretary general until then.

Recent board members Priit Enok and Priit Ploompuu will also continue.

The public competition to find the new head of the Estonian Stockpiling Agency drew 44 applications.

The Estonian Stockpiling Agency started work on July 1, 2021 and is the legal successor of the Estonian Liquid Fuel Reserves Agency tasked with keeping and utilization of strategic reserves.

