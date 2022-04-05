Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine prepares to return to Kyiv

Plans are underway for Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine to return to Kyiv in the coming days, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said on Tuesday.

Ambassador Kaimo Kuusk left the Ukrainian capital on March 6 as fighting around the city intensified. He first relocated to Lviv in Western Ukraine, before returning to Tallinn and then commencing work in Rzeszow in Southern Poland.

Liimets confirmed plans were being drawn up.

"Our ambassador is making preparations for this, and as soon as the preparations have been made, we will inform you about it," the minister said, adding this will take place in the next few days.

Oil and gas imports to be tacked in next sanctions package

The foreign minister said the next package of EU sanctions — the fifth — would impact Russian oil and gas imports. Today's announcement — the fourth set — did not touch on the issue.

"From Estonia's point of view, the fifth package should be seriously stronger and more ambitious," said Liimets.

The fourth package proposals put forward by the Commission on Tuesday will ban imports of coal; deny Russian ships access to EU ports; block access to Russian and Belarusian haulage companies transiting the EU; ban more Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system, and sanction additional officials.

