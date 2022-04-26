Tallinn expands outdoor patio rent relief for dining, retail

The City of Tallinn is extending its full rent exemption for outdoor patios in the Estonian capital through the end of May and from September through December of this year, while offering a 50-percent discount on patio rent from June through August.

Although the tourism industry's situation is improving, expansion of the city's relief measures are aimed at helping tourism, catering and retail businesses recover following the COVID-19 pandemic as high inflation and the war in Ukraine remain sources of uncertainty, according to a Tallinn city government press release.

Rental rates for city-owned property will be reduced by 100 percent from May 1-31 and again from September 1 – December 31; rent will be reduced by 50 percent from June 1 – August 31.

These discounts will also apply to other facilities such as coin machines, almond and nut trolleys, binocular stands and craft stalls.

While rent exemptions currently only apply to patios and other facilities located in Tallinn's city center, beginning May 1, these discounts will be expanded to include the entire city.

The projected financial impact of this incentive on the city budget is €600,000. According to the city, the full rent exemption during the off-season will not have a significant impact on the city budget, as dining establishments are likely to refrain from using city property at higher rental rates during this period anyway.

Tallinn's measures to support tenants have been approved as state aid by the European Commission. Rent incentives on city property have been in place since the beginning of April 2020.

